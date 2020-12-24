News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Man Shot and Killed on Duarte Road

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night about 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of West Duarte Road, between Mayflower and Magnolia avenue, according to a report in the Star-News. https://is.gd/ve3G93

- Brad Haugaard
