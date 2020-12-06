Two Shooting Incidents Saturday Night in Monrovia

Officers responded to the 300 block of W. Duarte regarding a "shots heard" call in the area. Moments later, another "shots heard" call was received tor the 400 block of W. Huntington. Two male adults sustained gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Evidence of the shooting was recovered at the scene. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
No additional information is available for release at this time due to this being an active investigation,
Anyone with information is urged to call the Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau at (626) 256-8041.
Source: Monrovia Police Department press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment