Bob - Handsome Kitty With a Big Personality

Two-year-old Bob is active, energetic, and loves attention! This handsome kitty would do best in a home with an experienced cat person who is not only savvy with cat body language, but can also give Bob all the mental stimulation (like puzzle feeders and lots of playtime) he needs to be happy. Bob is an enthusiastic guy who purrs when he’s touched and eagerly accepts treats. He has such a big personality!
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Monday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
