Monrovia School District Webinar on 'Hybrid Model of Learning'

The Monrovia School District will hold two informational webinars on "Developing a Hybrid Model of Learning" on December 10, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., to share information and thoughts gathered through ThoughtExchanges from parents, students and staff on the Districts plan to develop a hybrid learning model.
To join either of the webinars mentioned above, please register by clicking on the links below:
10 a.m. https://is.gd/SUVOJQ
6 p.m. https://is.gd/oLvhaA
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
