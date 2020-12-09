News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia School District Webinar on 'Hybrid Model of Learning'

The Monrovia School District will hold two informational webinars on "Developing a Hybrid Model of Learning" on December 10, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., to share information and thoughts gathered through ThoughtExchanges from parents, students and staff on the Districts plan to develop a hybrid learning model.

To join either of the webinars mentioned above, please register by clicking on the links below:

10 a.m. https://is.gd/SUVOJQ

6 p.m. https://is.gd/oLvhaA

Source: Monrovia Schools press release

