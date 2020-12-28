News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Bolt - A Mellow and Chill Dog

Don’t let Bolt’s name fool you - he’s actually quite mellow! Although his name sounds like someone who loves fast-paced lifestyle, Bolt is actually more of a chill guy. This six-year-old dog likes taking his time to get to know new people and environments, but once he does, he’s very friendly and relaxed. Bolt can’t wait to bolt right into your heart!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard

