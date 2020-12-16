News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Christmas Home and Business Decorating Contest Winners


The City of Monrovia has announced the winners of the 2020 Holiday Home Decorating Contest and Old Town Monrovia Window Decorating Contest. Here they are:

Home Contest Winners
Best Still Display: 2102 S. Myrtle Avenue
Best Outdoor Display: 633 King Street
Most Effective use of Lighting: 276 N. Primrose Avenue
Best Neighborhood Effort: 517 Valmont Place & Valmont Drive
Santa's Workshop Award: 333 Norumbega Drive
Holiday Spirit Award: 1510 Pilgrim Way
Judge's Award: 209 S. Sunset Place
Children's Choice Award: 826 Ocean View Avenue

Business Contest Winners
Best Overall Display: House of Windsor, 526 S. Myrtle Avenue
Most Creative Display: Saint Clark Bridal, 519 S. Myrtle Avenue
Best Holiday Display: Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 517 S. Myrtle Avenue
Judge's Award: Monrovia Floral, 119 E. Olive Avenue
Most Spectacular Display: Civiltec Engineering, 118 W. Lime Avenue

