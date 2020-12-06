Monrovia Historical Society Unveils 83 Videos on Monrovia History

The Monrovia Historical Society has unveiled a set of 83 videos on Monrovia history featuring Monrovia Historical Society President - and City Historian - Steve Baker.
During this months-long project Historical Society Vice President Sandy Burud interviewed Baker - a fifth generation Monrovian with a gift for storytelling - about the great bank robbery of 1908, a murder, an explosion, the fire that destroyed our grand old hotel, early architecture, churches, schools, movie theaters, film studios, and dozens more topics.
A selection of videos is on the Monrovia Historical Society web page (monroviahistoricalsociety.org/monrovia-stories), but many more are on its YouTube Channel, here: . Or, just search YouTube for "Monrovia Historical Society."
The Monrovia Historical Society's goal is to “preserve and share Monrovia’s historical legacy” through the George H. Anderson House at 215 E Lime and the Legacy Project (monroviahistoricalsociety.org/legacy-project), an online collection of 6,000 historic photos and papers.
