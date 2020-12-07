Monrovia Superintendent Reports Death of High School Student

It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that one of our high school students tragically passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. This will be a painful time for the student’s family, friends, and classmates. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
We will offer grief counseling for students and staff starting Monday, December 7, 2020, and continuing as long as needed. Members of our crisis response team, including counselors, school psychologists, and D’veal Family & Youth Services therapists are available.
To make an appointment for individual counseling, please contact your school administrator or counselor by email or phone. Our school counselors can make appointments to provide counseling services while following pandemic guidelines for social distancing.
The family has requested that information about the cause of death not be shared at this time. We are aware there have been rumors that this was a death by suicide. Since the subject of suicide has been raised, we would like to remind you that suicide is a complex act with many causes.
I am including our district link to mental health services. Our resources include links to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as well as other mental health resources for your child or family. I’ve also attached a document on how to discuss suicide with your child.
We also will host a webinar on suicide awareness and prevention with D’veal Family & Youth Services at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. This webinar will identify risk factors and warning signs of suicide. See ParentSquare communication for the Zoom webinar.
D’veal Family & Youth Services also holds office hours from 5:30 to 6 p.m. every weekday.
- Brad Haugaard
