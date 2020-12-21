Snowball: Mellow and Easy-Going

Even though the weather in Southern California is sunny, Snowball is the purr-fect cat for the winter season and beyond! This four-year-old kitty will probably win you over with her snow-white fur and striking green eyes, but she also has a great personality. Snowball is the kind of cat who enjoys attention, and will head-butt you to get more. She’s mellow and easy-going, and is looking for a home where she can settle in and really come out of her shell. Snowball can’t wait to bring her chill demeanor to your home all year long!
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
