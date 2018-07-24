Two Large Developments Take a Step Forward; County Planing New Taxes; Summer Entertainment

TownePlace Suites
AvalonBay
In his weekly report (which may eventually be here: https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reported that ...
~ The Development Review Committee has unanimously approved two large developments, TownePlace Suites Hotel, a 109-room, five-story complex at the southeast corner of West Huntington and South Myrtle, and the AvalonBay Project, a mixed-use development composed of a single building containing 154 apartment residential units, 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, and a five-story, six-level 286-space parking garage on a 2.1-acre site. Both proposals will be considered by the Planning Commission on Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
~ LA County is placing a new tax proposal on the November 2018 ballot that could cost the average homeowner about $80 a year, or 2.5 cents per square foot cost on all impermeable surface area (pavement, concrete, rooftops, etc.) per year. The money is to pay for separate storm water sewer systems "to address both clean water and climate change by improving water quality, while also helping Los Angeles County comply with State and Federal Clean Water Acts."
~ Summer Concert and Movie Schedule
Saturday Concerts - Location: Station Square Amphitheater, 7- 8:30 p.m.
July 28 - The Answer, Classic Rock
Aug. 4 - Upstream, Reggae
Aug. 11 - Cold Duck, Motown Soul
Aug. 18 - Kellye Huff Band, Country
Aug. 25 - Boxcar 7, Jazz
Sunday Concerts - Library Park, Rotary Bandshell
July 29 - AD & The Soul Co., Blues & Soul
Aug. 5 - Just Dave Band, Country/Folk
Aug. 12 - The Nolan Shaheed Quintet, Jazz
Aug. 19 - Disney Tribute Band, Children's Music
Aug. 26 - Yachty By Nature, Yacht Rock Band 70s & 80s
Movies in the Park
Saturday, July 28 - The Sandlot @ Recreation Park (740 E. Olive Ave.)
Saturday, Aug. 4 - Back to the Future @ Library Park.
Saturday, Aug. 11 - Coco @ Kiwanis Park at Grand Avenue (340 N. Grand Ave.)
Brad Haugaard
