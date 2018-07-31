News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Pamela Fitzpatrick Dies


Monrovian Pamela Fitzpatrick has died, according to multiple posts on Facebook. She was the managing partner at The Dollmakers Kattywompus store on Myrtle and was very involved in Monrovia- and especially Old Town - affairs.

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)