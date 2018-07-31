News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Pamela Fitzpatrick Dies
Monrovian Pamela Fitzpatrick has died, according to multiple posts on Facebook. She was the managing partner at The Dollmakers Kattywompus store on Myrtle and was very involved in Monrovia- and especially Old Town - affairs.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/31/2018
