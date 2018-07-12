News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: $25k Gift Card Scam; Sleeping in Dumpster; Trespassing Arrests; Embezzlements; Shoplifting; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for July 3–11. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 448 service events, resulting in 88 investigations.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 7:17 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject sleeping in the common laundry room. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. He was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 3 at 12:37 p.m., callers reported two vehicles had collided at the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers arrived to investigate and found that one of the drivers complained of pain. The injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 9:56 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Lime called to report her friend’s boyfriend was intoxicated on the front porch and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject, who was found to be intoxicated and was not cooperating with officers. Upon further investigation, officers discovered the male subject had battered the caller’s son. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 6:51 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Los Angeles reported a male subject was on her property and was refusing to leave. Officers responded and contacted the subject. He had been advised by the resident and officers the day prior that if he returned he would be arrested for trespassing; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 5 at 2:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist swerving in and out of their lane. The officer stopped the vehicle, and upon contacting the driver, found him to be heavily intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 6 at 1:18 a.m., a caller reported seeing a female subject stumbling in the middle of the street in front of cars in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. She had dropped her purse in the street, but continued walking. Officers arrived and located the subject. She was found to be too intoxicated to care for her own safety, so she was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
July 6 at 10:59 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of S. Alta Vista when he saw a male subject following a female subject, both of whom he recognized. He also knew the male subject had an active restraining order to stay away from the female. He stopped the male subject and took him into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 6:27 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Olive reported a male subject was in their front yard even though they had been warned to stay off the property. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, then arrested him for trespassing.
Embezzlement – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 12:38 p.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported they were detaining an employee for stealing money from the store. Officers arrived, and after an investigation, arrested the employee.
Fraud
July 7 at 1:39 p.m., an elderly male resident in the 700 block of Norumbega reported he was scammed by an unknown person over the telephone to purchase $25,000 in gift cards, and then he provided the suspect with the gift card numbers. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 6:40 p.m., a car dealership in the 800 block of E. Central reported a female subject was attempting to purchase a new vehicle using fraudulent information. Officers arrived and contacted the female. She identified herself using two different names and presented a fraudulent California driver’s license. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 7:08 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject was being detained by store security for shoplifting merchandise without paying. Officers arrived, and after an investigation, they arrested the subject. The merchandise was returned to the store.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 8:22 p.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject in their parking lot who was attempting to sell a vehicle to their customers. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed the subject was on parole and the vehicle he was selling had been reported stolen. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 12:42 p.m., security at a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported they were detaining a male subject after he attempted to return store merchandise he had just removed from a shelf. When the store refused to give him money, he walked out of the store with the stolen merchandise. Officers arrived and arrested the subject.
Vandalism
July 8 at 7:00 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Almond walked outside her home and discovered someone had slashed two of her vehicle tires. Officers arrived to investigate. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
July 8 at 9:16 p.m., an employee of a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject walked out of their store without paying for merchandise. Store employees attempted to detain the subject, but she began screaming at them. Officers searched for the subject, but were not able to locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 8 at 11:19 p.m., a caller reported he saw a male subject in the 600 block of W. Chestnut spray painting gang graffiti on a wall. The subject entered a small dark colored vehicle and fled the area. Officers searched for the subject, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 9 at 6:48 a.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain arrived to work and discovered the building’s front window had been shattered. Officers arrived to investigate. No entry was made into the building. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 9 at 10:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of E. Huntington when he saw newly painted gang graffiti on the wall of a business. He also found additional graffiti in other nearby locations. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 9 at 10:25 a.m., a caller reported two vehicles had just collided in the 1100 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived to investigate the cause of the collision. One of the drivers complained of pain, so they were transported to a nearby hospital. The driver who was found to be at fault was issued a citation for the traffic violation.
Grand Theft Auto
July 9 at 2:54 p.m., the owner of a camper trailer went to their rental parking storage lot in the 3100 block of S. Peck and discovered their trailer was gone. Officers arrived to investigate. The owner last saw his camper parked in the lot one month prior. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
July 9 at 3:16 p.m., the owner of a business in the 200 block of E. Foothill arrived to work and discovered pry marks on the building’s back door. Officers arrived to investigate. It appeared someone attempted to burglarize the business sometime over the weekend. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
July 9 at 4:35 p.m., the owner of a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported to officers that he had discovered one of his employees had been taking money from the store’s cash register over a period of time. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 9 at 5:30 p.m., a caller reported two vehicles had collided in the 400 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived to investigate. The party at fault had collided due to a medical condition, and the other driver complained of pain from the collision. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 11:08 p.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was sleeping inside their trash dumpster. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had several warrants for his arrest, so he was taken into custody. He was also provided homeless services information.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
July 10 at 1:31 a.m., a nearby hospital called to report a male subject had just checked himself into their hospital after reportedly being assaulted by another male with a bat in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 10 at 7:12 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Highland walked outside her home and discovered someone had rummaged through her vehicle sometime during the night. Officers responded to investigate. The resident had left her vehicle unlocked when she parked it and her daughter’s backpack and laptop computer were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
June 10 at 1:58 p.m., a business in the 200 block of E. Huntington discovered an employee had been taken money without permission from company funds. Officers responded to question employees and staff. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 10 at 6:14 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Mountain walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen several antique decorations from his front yard. Officers responded to investigate. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 11 at 7:48 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Maple arrived to work and discovered someone has shattered a window to gain entry to the business. Officers responded to investigate and found money had been taken from the business. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 8:48 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Los Angeles reported a male subject in his front yard who had previously been warned to stay off the property by officers and the resident. Officers responded and arrested the subject for trespassing.
