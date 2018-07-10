News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Living With Bears Seminar; 296-Unit Residential Buildings (and Tattooing) Approved; Teen Scene; Renewal Celebration
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ There will be a "Coexisting With Wildlife" seminar on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., in the Library Community Room. Chi says that, "since the start of May 2018, we have had 100 calls for service about bear sightings alone." And somebody has been feeding the bears raw meat. Don't do it, he says.
~ On July 3, the City Council approved the 296-unit Richman Residential multi-family housing development to be located just south of Station Square. It will include: a drop-off point for the train station, a walking path connecting to the drop-off point, a 2,130 square foot publicly-accessible open space area (I think that means "park") fronting on Magnolia.
~ The Council also approved regulations that would allow for tattoo services on a limited basis in Old Town Monrovia.
~ The new Friday Night Teen Scene program is being held on Myrtle and Colorado between Rudy's Mexican Restaurant and the Monrovian every Friday night from 5 to 10 p.m. through Aug. 10. It includes a variety of free activities and the area will be furnished with teen-inspired equipment and furniture.
~ There will be a dedication of the Monrovia Renewal Phase II Project on Thursday, July 19, at 4 p.m. in Library Park (at the corner of Palm and Primrose) to christen the completion of the Northwest Section of the project.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment