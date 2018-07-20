News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Big Shrimps
Dinner at Big Shrimps, on the north side of Colorado about a half block of Myrtle. Got the sea bass entree for $12 and a beer for $4.50. Very good. I enjoyed it.
- Brad Haugaard
7/20/2018
restaurants
