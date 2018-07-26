Careful of this Scam!

This is a scam that is played - apparently - on wealthy people, since this was sent to a friend of mine in San Marino.
It is a paper letter, addressed specifically to an individual, that threatens to reveal your dirty secrets to your wife and demands money paid in Bitcoin.
My friend reported it to the San Marino Police who told him a lot of people in town have been getting it.
So, basically they don’t have anything on you. They’re just fishing, or “phishing,” as the terminology is. Just report it to the police.
- Brad Haugaard
