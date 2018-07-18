News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Block Party Treasure Art Reveal: August 18
The City of Monrovia Neighborhood Services Division invites you to attend the Monrovia Area
Partnership’s (MAP) Block Party and Neighborhood Treasure Art Reveal. We will be featuring our
Neighborhood Treasure, Ms. Kate Wright, who was divinely inspired to devote her life to care for
the sick and the poor. Through donations of supplies and labor she built small cottages on her East
Cypress property, where she tended for patients suffering from tuberculosis who had no family or
resources to assist them. Kate received no financial compensation for any of her services and
served selflessly for over 30 years. She died in 1938 and is buried in Live Oak Cemetery.
Her devotion and selfless actions are being honored and recognized on August 18th, 2018 with a
unique piece of artwork that will be installed within the 500 Block of East Cypress Avenue. There
will also be a block party that will include free activities, free games, raffles, and free food for all of
our guests.
TO RSVP:
Go to the Eventbrite website and type in the search bar for “MAP Block Party and Neighborhood
Treasure Unveiling” or you can visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MonroviaAreaPartnership
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
