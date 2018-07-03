News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Stabbing; Attack With Hot Curling Iron; 20 Cars Doing Donuts; Bank Robbery; Gas Station Robbery; Attack With Automobile
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for June 28 – July 2. - Brad Haugaard]
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
June 28 at 10:15 a.m., an employee at a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck Road called police to report a vehicle they had purchased turned out to be a stolen. An officer responded and recovered the stolen vehicle.
Graffiti Vandalism
June 28 at 11:18 a.m., an incident of vandalism was reported at a church in the 100 block of E. Foothill. The reporting party stated that sometime during the night and unknown suspect wrote gang related graffiti on the side of the church. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 28 at 1:31 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a suspect that stole copper wire and fled the store without paying. An officer responded and searched for the suspect, but the suspect was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
June 28 at 4:11 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Wildrose regarding a residential burglary. The victim reported his house was burglarized sometime during the night. The investigation is continuing.
Bank Robbery
June 28 at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery in the 100 block of W. Foothill. An adult male entered the bank and handed a note to the teller that said to give him all of the money and the teller complied. The suspect took the cash and fled the bank. Officers responded and searched the bank and the surrounding area, but the suspect was not located. The investigation was handed over to the FBI.
Robbery
June 29 at 9:51 a.m., a robbery was reported at a gas station in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. A male suspect entered the gas station and threatened the employee with a knife. The employee gave the suspect some cash and the suspect fled on foot. A witness saw the suspect enter the passenger side of a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox with paper license plates. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 29 at 11:35 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of N. Canyon. The victim parked on Canyon and went hiking with her friends. When they got back to her vehicle, the victim found her window had been broken and items were taken. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 29 at 4:15 p.m., two drivers were involved in a vehicle collision and one fled the scene. The driver in the remaining vehicle had minor injuries. A witness chased down the suspect and told him to go back to the scene, which he eventually did. The driver that fled the scene was arrested for felony hit and run and driving without a license.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Evading – Suspect Arrested
June 29 at 9:10 p.m., a male subject called police and reported his ex-girlfriend was following him and had attempted to hit him with her vehicle. The subject was in the parking lot in front of the police station in the 100 block of E. Lime. Officers responded and attempted to detain the female subject, who was still in her vehicle, but she fled and a short pursuit ensued. The suspect drove to her family's residence on Sherman and exited her vehicle, where she was arrested for evading and assault with a deadly weapon/vehicle.
Reckless Driving / Evading – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 1:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of approximately 20 vehicles doing donuts in a shopping center parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington. When the officers arrived, they observed a vehicle driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit. The vehicle yielded after colliding with the pursuing police vehicle, causing minor damage. The driver, a male juvenile, was arrested and taken into custody. He was booked and later released to his parents on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Vandalism
June 30 at 11:50 a.m., a police sergeant was conducting extra patrol in the 300 block of W. Evergreen when he observed graffiti spray painted across the front of a vacant house. Additional graffiti was found spray painted inside the location, as well. The investigation is continuing.
Felony Vehicle / Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 6:24 p.m., Monrovia police located a wanted vehicle and conducted a felony stop in the 100 block of W. Duarte, as the suspect was listed as armed and dangerous. The driver was a named suspect wanted by the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for assault with a firearm on a deputy. The driver was detained and the Sheriff’s Department was notified. East Los Angeles deputies arrived on scene, arrested the suspect and took him into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 7:55 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. A vehicle traveling east on Foothill collided with several parked cars. The driver fled the scene on foot and was located by officers hiding under a vehicle nearby. The driver was determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI and for the Hit and Run collision.
Domestic Violence
June 31 at 1:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Alta Vista regarding a disturbance. A couple was arguing near a vehicle and at some point during the argument, the male subject drove away with the female hanging onto the outside of the vehicle, causing minor injuries. Officers checked several locations for the suspect with negative results. A wanted person entry was made into the law enforcement system for the suspect.
Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 11:00 a.m., an employee of a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington called police to report a female subject who used a fraudulent credit card to purchase a room. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject, who wasn't forthcoming with information. Officers then contacted an out-of-state victim, who confirmed his credit card was compromised and had been used by the female subject. The female was arrested for identity theft.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 1:03 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Foothill and Primrose regarding a disoriented subject. Officers contacted the subject and determined he was drunk in public and could not care for his personal safety or the safety of others. He was arrested and held pending a sobering period.
Fraud / Counterfeit Currency
July 2 at 9:29 a.m., a fraud incident was reported at a business in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle. The business owner accepted cash payment for the purchase of a pair of vehicle bumpers. It was later discovered that several of the bills used in the transaction were counterfeit. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
July 2 at 12:05 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the report of a vehicle burglary at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. A woman parked her vehicle in the parking lot and went inside her gym. When she returned, her window had been smashed and her gym bag containing her purse and other personal property had been taken. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 12:22 p.m., a boyfriend and girlfriend were in a verbal argument that escalated in the 500 block of Sombrero. Sometime during the argument, the girlfriend grabbed her hot hair iron and clamped it around her boyfriend's arm, causing a burn on his forearm. Paramedics responded. The female was arrested and taken into custody for domestic violence.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
July 2 at 1:17 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. A driver inadvertently stepped on the gas in the parking lot instead of the brake and crashed into a dental office building. No one was injured, but there was substantial damage done.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 9:34 p.m., police responded to the report of a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of E. Lime. A male and female at the location were arguing, due to female’s use of marijuana. The subjects are married and sometime during the argument, the female reached out to grab her husband’s cell phone and caused an abrasion to his arm. She then punched her husband in the face, causing a mark on his lip. She was arrested for domestic violence.
Attempt Robbery / Assault with a Deadly Weapon
July 2 at 11:23 p.m., a husband and wife got home from the store and were unloading their vehicle in the 100 block of W. Cypress. As the husband was about to close the rear hatch, he was approached from behind by a male suspect who demanded his money and grabbed at his wallet, which was in his pants pocket. The suspect then pushed the husband from behind, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the vehicle. The suspect then fled the location. The wife heard the commotion and came to help her husband up, but realized he was bleeding on his left side. They both realized he had been stabbed in the torso. They couldn't stop the bleeding, so they drove to a hospital and police were notified. The investigation is continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment