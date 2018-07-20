News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
'Footnotes,' Monrovia's Sidewalk Poetry Project
A nice article on Monrovia's sidewalk poetry project, cleverly dubbed "Footnotes."
https://goo.gl/jQi2sn
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/20/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment