Daughter of Monrovia's Pioneering 'Strawberry King' Dies
Mary Yoshie Sakatani, daughter of Monrovia pioneer, Yutaro Uyeda (the "Strawberry King") died July 17 of this year, according to a brief article in the Los Angeles Times. She was born on July 22, 1923, attended Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte High School, then Pasadena City College. During World War II she was held at Pomona Fairgrounds, then transferred to the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, internment camp, where she met and married Masato Sakatani.
Thanks to Dennis Sanchez for the tip.
- Brad Haugaard
