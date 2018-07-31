News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Foothill Unity Center Hawaiian Fundraiser
Join Foothill Unity Center August 30 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a Hawaiian night at the DoubleTree hotel. Enjoy Hawaiian Music. Learn to hula dance. Hang out with Fritz Colman (KNBC weatherman), Rudy Moreno (George Lopez Show, Fluffies Revolution), and Scott Shimamoto (Ice House). Chill out with Hawaiian food and drinks. Have fun and help your community. All donations will go to Foothill Unity Center's Capital Campaign. Your donations will be deeply appreciated by the low income and homeless families in our community. Please reserve your tickets here: https://goo.gl/9QMUtn
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment