Poems on Sidewalks; Cooling Room; SGV Cities Interested in GoMonrovia; Etc.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Monrovian Kathee Bautista penned the verse shown above. It is the first resident sidewalk poem in Monrovia's Art in Public Places Committee's sidewalk poetry program. It's at 238 West Palm Ave.
~ A hot weekend is predicted, so a cooling room will be available at the Monrovia Community Center at 119 W. Palm. It will be available July 5-9, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
~ A bunch of San Gabriel Valley cities is sponsoring a meeting to discuss the city's pioneering GoMonrovia transportation program on July 11 at 3 p.m. at the Monrovia Library Community Room. City staff and representatives of Lyft and LimeBike will be there to explain the details.
~ City Manager Chi is having difficulty accepting that Hello Kitty is not a kitty. Comment: Well, I'm with him on that, and I don't care what Sanrio says! Hopefully this link works by the time you get it or you may forever remain confused: https://goo.gl/aOqX7O . Or just go here: https://goo.gl/jiQyPH
- Brad Haugaard
