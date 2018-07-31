News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Ernie - Your Hiking or Running Buddy?



Ernie (A461155) is one amazing dog. He is a 3-year-old pit bull who is energetic and active. He has gone out with our Wiggle Waggle Wagon crew a few times and loves meeting new people, even kids! He likes playing with toys, but he absolutely loves laying in your lap. If you’re looking for a hiking or running buddy who will not hesitate to cuddle and take a nap with you afterward, come meet Ernie at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

Source: Pasadena Humane Society (which serves Monrovia)

- Brad Haugaard
