Curious Kitten Needs a Home

Ollie (A460442) is a 2-month-old black and white domestic shorthair looking for a new home. He is a very curious kitten who comes right up to the kennel door when someone enters the room. He was transferred from the ASPCA and has enjoyed his time here, cuddling and playing with his kennelmates. If you’re looking for a sweetheart, come meet Ollie.
The adoption fee for cats is $75. Allcats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
