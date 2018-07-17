News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Pit Bull Kisses Available
Lila (A461846) is a 2-year-old sweet, friendly pit bull. She is waiting at the Pasadena Humane Society for her new best friend. Our volunteers say she approaches them right away, licks their hands, takes treats gently and doesn't leave their sides. She likes the attention and is a very calm, happy dog, that doesn't stop wagging her tail. Anyone want dog kisses? Visit Lila today.
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment