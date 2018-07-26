News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Husband Battered; Wife Battered; Police Officer Battered; Threatening With Knife; Drunks and Drugs; Shoplifting; and So Forth
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for July 19–25. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 417 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 8:53 a.m., a caller reported a homeless male and female subject fighting next to Library Park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. When officers arrived, they contacted both subjects. An investigation revealed the couple were married and had a domestic violence restraining order against one another. The female subject had hit the male subject multiple times, causing injuries. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 10:30 a.m., a caller reported a homeless male subject lying across a sidewalk in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded to determine if the subject needed medical care, but found him to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 9:02 p.m., security for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report they were detaining four subjects for shoplifting. Officers arrived, and after conducting an investigation, they arrested and took the four subjects into custody. The stolen property was returned to the store.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 20 at 4:58 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious person loitering in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. The subject was arrested.
Grand Theft – Suspects Arrested
July 20 at 10:01 a.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a female subject had just fled their store with power tools and had not paid for the merchandise. They advised she entered a black vehicle driven by a male subject. Officers arrived and stopped the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. After investigating, both subjects were arrested and the stolen property was returned.
Traffic Collision / DUI – Suspect Arrested
July 20 at 9:26 p.m., a caller reported two vehicles had collided at the intersection of Ivy and Olive. Officers responded and contacted both drivers. One of the drivers was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 20 at 9:34 p.m., a caller reported a male subject was lying in the middle of the street in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 1:26 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1500 block of S. Mayflower when he saw a bicyclist commit a violation of the rules of the road. He stopped the bicyclist and discovered he was in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. The rider was arrested.
Traffic Collision / DUI – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 2:03 a.m., a caller reported a motorist had just collided into a curb in the 300 block of W. Central. Officers responded and contacted the driver. The driver was intoxicated, and after field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 2:35 a.m., a caller reported seeing a man lying on the ground in the 600 block of S. Ivy. Officers responded and located the subject, who was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was taken into custody.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 5:27 a.m., a resident in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspicious male loitering on the street in front of her house. Officers responded and contacted the subject. He was found to be in possession of cocaine and was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
July 21 at 8:37 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte walked outside her home and discovered someone had burglarized her vehicle sometime during the night. Several personal items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
July 21 at 2:35 p.m., an employee of a store in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported that two male subjects entered her store, took merchandise from a shelf and ran out of the store without paying. Officers searched the area for the subjects, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary / Criminal Threats / Brandishing a Weapon – Suspects Arrested
July 21 at 10:42 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Central reported she was having a dispute with her neighbor. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. After investigation, it was discovered one subject forced her way into the other’s home and made criminal threats while brandishing a knife. The suspect was arrested.
Traffic Collision / DUI – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 3:16 a.m., a resident in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle reported a motorist had just collided into a curb in front of her house. Officers arrived and contacted the driver, who was found to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Grand Theft Auto
July 22 at 8:53 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Ivy walked outside their home and discovered their vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night. While conducting the investigation, officers received notice that another police agency found the vehicle completely stripped. This investigation is continuing.
Battery on a Police Officer / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 5:07 p.m., an employee of a bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported an intoxicated male had entered their bar making threats. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was arrested for being drunk in public. During the booking process, he battered a police officer, which was added to his charges.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 7:49 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1200 block of S. California when he saw a male subject who he knew to be restrained by court order from being where he was. The officer stopped the subject and arrested him for the violation.
Strong-arm Robbery – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 9:29 p.m., security for a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported they were detaining a male subject who they observed shoplifting from the store. As they were detaining him, the subject began hitting them and forced the stolen property from their hands as he attempted to escape detention. Officers arrived, and after an investigation, arrested the subject.
Found Stolen Vehicle
July 23 at 1:40 p.m., an employee of a business in the 3300 block of S. Myrtle called to report they had inadvertently purchased a vehicle from a subject that was later reported stolen by the actual owner. The owner did not report the vehicle stolen immediately because he was in police custody. The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner and the investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 8:09 p.m., a caller reported a male subject was standing in front of a residence in the 600 block of E. Colorado, possibly selling narcotics. Officers arrived and the subject attempted to run from them, but was detained. A computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 24 at 2:01 p.m., a caller reported he agreed to meet a male subject at a business parking lot in the 900 block of W. Duarte. He had contacted the subject on the internet and was going to sell a cell phone to him. When he handed his cell phone to the subject, the subject fled the area with the phone without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Battery on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 7:47 p.m., a caller reported a homeless female subject lying on the sidewalk in the 900 block of W. Duarte, possibly in need of medical care. When officers arrived, they contacted the subject and found her to be heavily intoxicated. She was arrested and taken into custody, but resisted officers. In the jail she bit one of the officers while handcuffs were being removed.
Domestic Violence
July 24 at 9:27 p.m., a female subject entered the police lobby and advised she had just been battered by her husband inside their home in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue. Monrovia Paramedics were called and provided assistance for her injuries. She was given information for victim’s assistance. Officers were unable to contact the male subject. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
July 25 at 4:06 p.m., the house sitter for a home in the 300 block of Oakcliff arrived and found the house had been burglarized while the residents were on vacation. Officers arrived and discovered the suspects entered through an unlocked rear door. It is unknown what was taken. This investigation is continuing.
