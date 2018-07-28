News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovia's AeroVironment to Supply Norway With Drone System
Monrovia's AeroVironment has won a $17.6 million contract to supply its Puma AE (All Environment) hand-launched drone system to Norway.
https://goo.gl/GVzGpN
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/28/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment