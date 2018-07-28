News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's AeroVironment to Supply Norway With Drone System


Monrovia's AeroVironment has won a $17.6 million contract to supply its Puma AE (All Environment) hand-launched drone system to Norway. https://goo.gl/GVzGpN

Brad Haugaard
