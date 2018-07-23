News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Opens Cooling Center
An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Monday, July 23 through Thursday, July 26. Temperatures in the valley are expected exceed 100 degrees, with modest relief in the evening. This watch may be extended if weather conditions do not improve.
We would like to remind everyone that precautions should be taken, especially by individuals who participate in outdoor activities, older adults, caretakers of infants and children, and those sensitive to the heat. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor without air conditioning, make sure that they get to a cooling center or other air conditioned space. The City of Monrovia has a designated cooling center located at:
Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave.)
The cooling center will operate 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. on the following days:
Monday, July 23
Tuesday, July 24
Wednesday, July 25
Thursday, July 26
Friday, July 27
Source: Monrovia Fire Department press release
- Brad Haugaard
