News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Duke Needs a 'Laid-Back' Owner



Duke (A380317) is not a puppy, but he rocks the "puppy dog" look. This 5-year-old Catahoula is very friendly. He has gone out with our Wiggle Waggle Wagon crew a few times and has gotten along with people of all ages. He loves going for walks, and bonds quickly with new handlers and friends. He is a mellow dog looking for a laid-back owner. Visit him today at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. (The Pasadena Humane Society serves Monrovia.)

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)