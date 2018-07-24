News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Duke Needs a 'Laid-Back' Owner
Duke (A380317) is not a puppy, but he rocks the "puppy dog" look. This 5-year-old Catahoula is very friendly. He has gone out with our Wiggle Waggle Wagon crew a few times and has gotten along with people of all ages. He loves going for walks, and bonds quickly with new handlers and friends. He is a mellow dog looking for a laid-back owner. Visit him today at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. (The Pasadena Humane Society serves Monrovia.)
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
