News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Fellowship Monrovia Highlighted in Article About Multiethnic Churches


An article about multiethnic churches at the Azusa Pacific University website focuses on Monrovia's Fellowship Monrovia church: https://goo.gl/mS6dTD

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)