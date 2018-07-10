News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Fellowship Monrovia Highlighted in Article About Multiethnic Churches
An article about multiethnic churches at the Azusa Pacific University website focuses on Monrovia's Fellowship Monrovia church:
https://goo.gl/mS6dTD
- Brad Haugaard
