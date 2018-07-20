News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Make Wild Rose an 'Art School'? District May Broadcast its Board Meetings; Etc.
At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/qcQhFw), the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Hear a report about plans to make Wild Rose Elementary School an "art school." Dr. Leslie Miller, school principal, will give "an informational report on the plans to begin the transition of Wild Rose ES into an art school." No further detail in the agenda.
~ Consider a deal to broadcast the Board of Education meetings. The district would pay Community Media of the Foothills (aka KGEM) $350 to broadcast and record each board meeting (or all board meetings if there is more than one per day). https://goo.gl/Vo8kM8
~ Consider adopting a budget for 2018-19. Looks pretty healthy. You can see it here: https://goo.gl/LxTggQ
~ Consider adding a fence on the east side of the Bradoaks Elementary School campus.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment