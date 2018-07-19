News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Counterfeit Bills; Wife Whacks Husband; Shoplifting; And So Forth
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for July 12–18. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 423 service events, During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 423 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Traffic Collisions
July 12, between 7:45 a.m. and 1:22 p.m., three non-injury traffic collisions occurred at the intersections of Duarte/Mayflower, Monterey/Huntington, and Fifth/Huntington. The drivers who were found to be at fault were issued a citation for their driving violations.
Vehicle Burglary
July 12 at 8:05 a.m., a female subject called police to report her vehicle had been burglarized. She had parked her vehicle and purchased coffee from a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. She returned to find the vehicle window had been shattered to gain entry and the vehicle was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 8:36 p.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen parked in a parking lot in the 100 block of W. Foothill. They monitored the vehicle and saw a male subject enter the vehicle to drive away. They stopped the subject, and after investigation, arrested him for theft of the vehicle.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 11:40 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Olive when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was stopped and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / DUI – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 1:15 a.m., a caller reported a motorist collided into a parked vehicle in the 500 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers responded and contacted the driver, who was intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Commercial Burglary
July 13 at 3:42 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington and discovered someone had shattered the front window and taken a safe. Officers searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 1:43 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of E. Walnut when he saw a parked vehicle that had expired registration. A computer check revealed the plates on the vehicle were not on the right car. While having the vehicle towed, the owner approached the officer and was behaving erratically. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Narcotics / Resisting an Officer – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 2:43 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 700 block of E. Olive when he saw a suspicious occupied vehicle. He contacted the occupant, who was not the registered owner. The subject could not provide vehicle paperwork, had no identification, and initially lied about his name. When the sergeant informed the occupant he was being detained, he made a movement as though he was going to start the ignition. Officers detained the subject and he was arrested for resisting officers. Prior to transport he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a syringe.
Passing Counterfeit Money
July 13 at 3:39 p.m., the manager of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a customer had purchased merchandise using a counterfeit bill. Officers responded to investigate. During the investigation it was discovered that additional customers had recently passed similar counterfeit bills. The U.S. Secret Service was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 5:03 p.m., security for a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a male subject was being detained inside the store for shoplifting. Officers responded and after investigating the incident, took custody of the subject. A computer check revealed the subject also had a warrant for his arrest.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrest
July 14 at 11:47 a.m., an officer was called to the police lobby regarding a family disturbance that had occurred earlier at the family’s home in the 500 block of E. Olive. The officer discovered the wife had hit her husband multiple times, causing visible injuries. She was arrested and taken into custody. The victim was provided information regarding domestic violence victim’s assistance.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
July 14 at 6:44 p.m., two vehicles collided into one another at the intersection of Huntington and Fifth. One of the drivers fled the scene, failing to stop and exchange information. This investigation is continuing. No injuries were reported.
Violation of Court Order / Resisting an Officer / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 15 at 2:59 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of W. Olive when he saw a suspicious male loitering on the street. He stopped the subject and discovered there was a warrant for his arrest, as well as a court order restraining him from being where he was. The subject was arrested, and during the booking process, he physically resisted officers.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
July 16 at 6:54 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa walked outside his home to go to work and discovered a motorist had collided into his vehicle sometime during the night. His vehicle had been parked on the street. Whoever collided into his vehicle did not leave any contact information and did not call the police to report the collision. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
July 16 at 9:01 a.m., a landscaper was doing work at a business in the 400 block of Huntington when a male subject approached his work truck and took some of his tools, then fled the area in a vehicle. Officers searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
July 16 at 11:39 a.m., a caller reported she parked her vehicle on the street in the 600 block of N. Canyon, then went for a hike. When she returned to her car, she discovered someone had shattered one of the windows and took her purse and cellphone. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
July 16 at 12:29 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Duarte walked outside her home to go to work and discovered someone had rummaged through her vehicle, which she had left unlocked. She told officers her briefcase and jewelry were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 3:58 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had several warrants for his arrest; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 10:17 p.m., security for a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject had strewn his belongings across a business walkway for customers and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and the subject continued to refuse to pick up his belongings and leave. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Shoplifting
July 17 at 1:14 p.m., employees of a store in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just left their store after concealing merchandise in his backpack and failing to pay for the items. Officers arrived and searched for the suspect. The suspect was located and arrested. The property was returned to the store.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 1:32 p.m., employees of a bank in the 200 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspicious male subject loitering in his car in their parking lot. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle filled with methamphetamine, along with other narcotics paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and his vehicle was towed.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
July 17 at 5:59 p.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported one male and two female subjects had just fled the store without paying for merchandise. Officers responded and located the subjects. After investigating, all three subjects were arrested and the property was returned to the store.
Violation of a Restraining Order / Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 9:01 a.m., an elderly female resident living in the 100 block of N. Fifth reported she had served her daughter with a restraining order earlier in the morning, using the service of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who forced her daughter out of the house. After the deputies left, her daughter returned and began hitting the mother. Officers responded and after an investigation, arrested the restrained person.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 7:25 p.m., a caller reported seeing an intoxicated male subject enter a parked vehicle in the 100 block of W. Foothill and drive away. Officers responded to the area, located and stopped the vehicle. After contacting the driver, field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Shoplifting / Vehicle Pursuit
July 18 at 8:36 p.m., security for a store in the 500 W. Huntington reported a male subject had fled their store after concealing merchandise in his clothing. He entered a vehicle and began driving out of the parking lot. Officers arrived and located the vehicle leaving the lot. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled onto the 210 Freeway. After a short pursuit and identifying the owner of the vehicle through DMV records, officers stopped pursuing the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
