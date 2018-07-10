Article About GoMonrovia

Highlights from an excellent article about Monrovia's GoMonrovia transportation program in BisNow (https://goo.gl/DZh64a):
~ Since it started in mid-March, Lyft has provided more than 53,000 rides in Monrovia. (The old Dial-A-Ride - still around for the handicapped - was used only 36,000 times during all of last year.)
~ A Lyft driver says that most of her trips are residents going to and from work or coming home from shopping. Also, she gets more than double the number of rides in Monrovia as in Downtown LA.
~ Monrovia's program is the first of its kind nationwide, but could be a model for programs in other cities.
- Brad Haugaard
