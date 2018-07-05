Hot! Hot! Hot! - Monrovia Cooling Center Opens

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Los Angeles County from Friday, July 6 through Sunday, July 8. In the valley, temperatures are expected to reach 107 to 112 degrees.
We would like to remind everyone that precautions should be taken, especially by individuals who participate in outdoor activities, older adults, caretakers of infants and children, and those sensitive to the heat. This alert may be extended if weather conditions do not improve.
If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor without air conditioning, make sure that they get to a cooling center or other air conditioned space. The City of Monrovia has a designated cooling center located at:
The Monrovia Community Center - 119 West Palm Avenue
The cooling center will operate 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the following days:
Thursday, July 5
Friday, July 6
Saturday, July 7
Sunday, July 8
Monday, July 9
Additionally, due to these dangerous conditions and possible fire danger, there will be an extension to the closure of Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve (HWP). Canyon Park and HWP will remain closed and reopen on Monday, July 9.
Source: Monrovia Fire Department
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment