City Council to Consider Opposing Proposal Making Criminal Sentencing Lighter; Providing Free Meals for Seniors

At its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 (agenda: https://goo.gl/KWrzbe), the Monrovia City Council will consider...
~ Adopting a resolution (https://goo.gl/UQPRFS) opposing the Fair Sentencing and Public Safety Act.
The act would amend state law to:
• Reduce the number of felonies that are considered violent and serious,~ An agreement (https://goo.gl/xKPktZ) with Serenity Care Health to provide meals for a new senior nutrition program lasting until June 30, 2019. Serenity proposes charging $21,840 for 80 meals a week for a year, or $5.25 per meal. Comment: I hope the council understands that if the city gives stuff away for free, it will likely attract more people (people love bargains), so the number of people it ends up feeding - and the cost - may be far more than planned.
• Limit eligibility for a third strike sentence,
• Require that any state savings resulting from its provisions be spent on education, prison inmate rehabilitation, and youth crime prevention,
• Remove the crimes of burglary and robbery that do not result in significant bodily harm from the list of violent felonies,
• Remove robberies and burglaries in which a firearm or other dangerous weapon is not actually used from being classified as a violent felony, and
• Allow any prison inmate serving an indeterminate life sentence for a third strike according to the three-strikes law to request a resentencing for their third-strike crime under the changes made to felony classifications.
Brad Haugaard
