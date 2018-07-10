News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Timothy the Pit Bull - Always Smiling


Timothy (A460760) is a 3-year-old pit bull, found as a stray in Arcadia. We perfectly captured his personality in this photo. He is always smiling, greeting visitors at the door and wanting to be petted. Volunteers who have taken him to the training yard say he likes to play fetch, likes treats, and knows his “sit,” and “shake.” Come meet Timothy today at the Pasadena Humane Society.

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

*** The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is having a Free Cat Adoption weekend! Cats and kittens will have their adoption fees waived July 13 through July 15. View cats at pasadenahumane.org. 

- Brad Haugaard














Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)