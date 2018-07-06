News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus College Foundation Gets Its Biggest Gift Ever
Nearly $1.3 million has been gifted to the Citrus College Foundation by the estate of John W. Cassey, Ph.D., who served as a faculty member at Citrus College from 1960 to 2002. Citrus College serves Monrovia.
The bequest, which is designated to support student success and faculty enrichment, is the largest in the organization's history.
For more than 40 years, Dr. Cassey taught western civilization, world politics and humanities courses at Citrus College. After a long and successful career, he retired in October 2002.
Dr. Cassey passed away in March 2017. When his estate was settled, the Citrus College Foundation was the primary beneficiary.
Proceeds from Dr. Cassey's gift will establish the Dr. John William Cassey Endowed Scholarship, which will provide two scholarships to history and/or political science degree majors. They will also be used to endow the Patricia Knox Scholarship Fund, which was previously established to benefit nursing students.
In addition, Dr. Cassey's gift will endow faculty development programs, assist with equipment needs, and help finance academic events for the history, political science and nursing programs.
To celebrate Dr. Cassey's contribution and honor his memory, the Citrus College Foundation installed a Faculty Enrichment Honor Wall, which will include the names of any donors who support faculty enrichment and the educational mission of Citrus College. If you would like to contribute, contact the Citrus College Foundation by phone at 914-8825 or visit www.citruscollege.edu/foundation.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
