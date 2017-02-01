News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

New Monrovia Anti-Graffiti Contact Info


Here is some new anti-graffiti contact information:

* Call Athens Services at (855) 557-1007

* Call Monrovia Public Works Division at (626) 932-5575

* Send an e-mail to CleanMonrovia@athensservices.com

- Brad Haugaard
