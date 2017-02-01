News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
New Monrovia Anti-Graffiti Contact Info
Here is some new anti-graffiti contact information:
* Call Athens Services at (855) 557-1007
* Call Monrovia Public Works Division at (626) 932-5575
* Send an e-mail to CleanMonrovia@athensservices.com
- Brad Haugaard
