Monrovia Gets Unqualified Audit Report (That's Good)


At the next City Council meeting (agenda) on Feb. 7 (Tuesday) the council will ...

~ Receive an "unqualified" audit report ("unqualified" may sound bad but it's good; it means you're keeping your financial records correctly). The report also says the city is better off financially.

~ Recognize Fire Engineer Ernesto Moreno, recipient of the Martin Luther King "Lifetime of Service" Drum Major Award; Ruhiyyih Yuille and Lisa Labrie for the "Dreams for Our Children" Program at Monrovia Public Library; and will proclaim February 2017 as "Black History Month."

- Brad Haugaard
