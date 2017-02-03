News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Gets Unqualified Audit Report (That's Good)
At the next City Council meeting (agenda) on Feb. 7 (Tuesday) the council will ...
~ Receive an "unqualified" audit report ("unqualified" may sound bad but it's good; it means you're keeping your financial records correctly). The report also says the city is better off financially.
~ Recognize Fire Engineer Ernesto Moreno, recipient of the Martin Luther King "Lifetime of Service" Drum Major Award; Ruhiyyih Yuille and Lisa Labrie for the "Dreams for Our Children" Program at Monrovia Public Library; and will proclaim February 2017 as "Black History Month."
- Brad Haugaard
