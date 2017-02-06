News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Using Pistol to Take Bike; Drunkenness; Burglary; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 2-5. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Weapons Offense
February 2 at 9:50 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 300 block of W. Maple by a male subject. The subject told the officer that a male Hispanic and a male Black confronted him at a fast food restaurant at Huntington and Mayflower. The suspects accused him of taking a bicycle and brandished a pistol. The suspects then fled in a gray Nissan Altima and headed east through the alley.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 12:41 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Alamitas Avenue regarding a male and female who had been arguing. The female stated that the male became upset with her and grabbed her around the throat. He also threatened to kill her if she called the police. The male suspect was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Criminal Threats
February 3 at 5:52 a.m., police dispatch received a phone call from a suspect who was making threats regarding violence against the high school. Officers were deployed to the high school for security and to investigate. No verified threat could be established. The school resource officer stayed at the high school throughout the day. No suspects were located. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 5:30 p.m., a petty theft was reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. A male adult stole merchandise from the store. Officers arrived and located the subject, who had no identification on him. He was arrested and taken into custody. The subject was identified and later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 7:08 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject yelling at families in the park. The officers determined the subject was drunk and he was arrested for public intoxication.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 10:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Colorado regarding a subject causing a disturbance. An area check was conducted and the subject found. Through investigation, officers determined the subject was under the influence of drugs. The suspect was arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 10:46 p.m., an officer was on patrol at a park in the 100 block of W. Palm when he contacted a subject. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant. The suspect was arrested for the warrant.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 4 at 12:53 a.m., a vehicle was reported to police that was parked on the street and facing the wrong way. An officer located the vehicle and found a male subject asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle. The keys were not in the ignition and the engine was cold. The male was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for being drunk in public.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 5 at 1:23 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifter. They observed a subject select an item from inside the store and leave without paying. They followed the subject out of the store, but lost sight of him as he entered another location. Officers responded to the location and located the suspect, who was found to have several outstanding warrants also. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
February 5 at 1:52 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of N. Mountain. The victim left her residence for a few hours and when she returned, she discovered her room and a hallway closet had been ransacked. The loss was jewelry. The investigation is continuing.
