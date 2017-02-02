News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Groundbreaking Ceremony Feb. 9 For Santa Fe Train Depot Rehab
The City of Monrovia will host a public groundbreaking event to celebrate the rehabilitation of the Historic Santa Fe Depot on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m., at Station Square (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., CA 91016).
The Historic Santa Fe Depot is arguably one of the most historically significant buildings in Monrovia. Originally built in 1926, the facility was designed by architect William A. Mohr from Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe, and was constructed at a cost of $30,000 as a combination depot that combined rail passenger and freight functions into a single building. With a booming citrus industry and increased settlers in the City, the Depot served Monrovia until it closed on May 12, 1972, with the decline of rail transportation and citrus freight traffic.
After sitting dormant and dilapidated for over four decades, the Monrovia City Council was able to secure the funding needed to rehabilitate the Depot in late 2015. In addition, given the significance of the facility, on April 19, 2016, the City Council also approved the Depot as the 137th historical landmark designated in Monrovia.
Working in partnership with the Monrovia Historic Preservation Commission and the development team at Daylight Limited, LLC, the rehabilitation efforts to restore the Depot have begun. Construction is anticipated to be completed by Summer 2017, and to celebrate the start of this significant initiative, the City hopes that you can join the community for a special groundbreaking ceremony. The event is completely free to the public, and parking will be available in the Station Square Park-and-Ride parking lot on the southwest corner of Myrtle Avenue and Pomona Avenue. Also, due to the construction, we do advise all those who are attending to wear flat, closed-toe shoes. For more information, please call 932-5512.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
