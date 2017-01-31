News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Two Drivers Hurt; Woman Scammed for $20,000; Bought a Bad Car and Is Also Arrested; Attacking Safe With Sledgehammer
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 26-29. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 26 at 4:39 p.m., a traffic collision involving injuries was reported at Duarte Road and Sixth Avenue. One of the drivers rear ended the other, causing serious injuries to both drivers. Both were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Elder Abuse Scam
January 26 at 7:15 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of S. Fifth Avenue to speak with an elderly female regarding a possible fiduciary crime. The subject said she was befriended by a man on Facebook and they used Facebook messenger to speak with each other. The male subject told her he was in the military and was stuck in Dubois due to an explosion. He told her the explosion destroyed his credentials and he couldn't leave the country. He said he needed money sent to a travel agent in Amarillo, Texas. The elderly female eventually sent $20,000 through a wire transfer. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 9:20 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a man yelling and causing a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Olive. When officers arrived, they saw a male subject in the street. They contacted him and determined he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Violation of Court Order
January 27 at 7:16 p.m., a female subject from a business in the 100 block of W. Lime contacted police to report a violation of a court order. The subject has a restraining order against an ex-employee of hers that restricts contact, including electronic communication. The subject received a message through Yelp from the restrained person. The restrained person claimed the communication was an accident and that she meant to send the message to herself. A verified complaint was sent to the District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.
Bicycle Theft
January 27 at 9:39 p.m., a theft of two bicycles was reported in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Two juveniles left their bicycles outside of a fast food restaurant without securing them and went inside to eat. When they finished and came outside, there was a large group of juveniles in front of the business and their bicycles were gone. No witnesses came forward. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Identity theft – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 9:44 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a female suspect they detained for shoplifting. The subject had concealed jewelry and clothing merchandise on her person. She was arrested for shoplifting, and during an inventory search of her property, two driver's licenses and social security cards belonging to other people were found in her possession. The additional crime was added to her charges.
Public Intoxication / Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 8:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue regarding a subject sleeping in a hallway. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. When officers attempted to arrest the subject for being drunk in public, the subject resisted and struggled with the officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Embezzled Vehicle / Bench Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 1:25 p.m., officers located a vehicle at Myrtle and Chestnut that had been reported as an embezzled vehicle. The driver was detained for investigation. The victim was contacted and did not desire prosecution of the driver. The person who embezzled the car from the victim had sold it to the driver. The vehicle was recovered. During the investigation, it was discovered the driver had two outstanding bench warrants and a suspended driver's license. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrants.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 8:37 p.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver in the area of Myrtle and Duarte Road. Officers in the area conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and a DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested.
Commercial Burglary – Suspects Arrested
January 30 at 1:08 a.m., an alarm activation was received at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. When the officer arrived, he saw the front doors had been pried open. The store video depicted three suspects forcing the front door open and they attempted to break into the store safe with a sledge hammer. The suspect vehicle was a dark Chevy Tahoe with paper plates. At 3:00 a.m., an officer on patrol saw the suspect vehicle enter a car wash parking lot in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Additional units responded to assist and the two suspects were arrested for burglary.
