News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at 38 Degrees


 
Dinner at 38 Degrees, on the south side of Colorado just east of Myrtle. Got the Thirty Eight burger for $14 and a beer for $7. Nice burger. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)