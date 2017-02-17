News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at 38 Degrees
Dinner at 38 Degrees, on the south side of Colorado just east of Myrtle. Got the Thirty Eight burger for $14 and a beer for $7. Nice burger.
- Brad Haugaard
