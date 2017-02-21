News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Burglaries; Mom vs. Daughter; Robbery; Boyfriend Hit With Broom; Hit and Run; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 16-19. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
February 16 at 10:56 a.m., officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue. Officers located the vehicle and determined it was stolen. The vehicle was processed and returned to the owner. No suspects were located.
Residential Burglary
February 16 at 8:59 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of N. Encinitas. An unknown suspect entered the residence through an unlocked back door and took a backpack belonging to a juvenile. The suspect then fled. The investigation is continuing.
Battery
February 17 at 11:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia to investigate a physical altercation between a mother and her adult daughter, which has been an ongoing problem. The mother has signed a no trespass order against her daughter, who has returned to the residence on multiple occasions for a variety of reasons, and has been arrested for violation of the order. The mother allowed the daughter to stay at the home overnight, but then asked her to leave because DCFS was coming to the house and the daughter was not supposed to be there. The two began to argue and the argument turned physical. A report will be filed with the District Attorney’s office for battery charges.
Possession of Methamphetamine / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 2:27 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of N. Ivy Avenue. An officer arrived and located the vehicle and a person in the driver's seat who appeared to be hiding from the officer. During the course of the investigation, the officer discovered the driver had several warrants, no license, and methamphetamine on his person. The suspect was arrested.
Residential Burglary
February 17 at 11:09 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 300 block of Bradbury. The victim left his residence for several hours. When he returned, he found the back sliding door shattered and his home had been ransacked. The resident is determining the loss. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle
February 18 at 8:15 a.m., the victim parked their vehicle in their apartment complex parking lot in the 900 block of W. Walnut in the evening. They returned to the lot in the morning and the vehicle had been stolen. The keys were in the vehicle. The vehicle is a 2015 Lexus IS 250. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
February 18 at 12:54 p.m., a victim of domestic violence went to her friend’s home and told the friend that her boyfriend had beaten her. The incident occurred in the 200 block of W. Colorado and the victim had visible injuries; she was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Officers went to the boyfriend's residence and interviewed him. He was then arrested for domestic violence.
Vehicle Burglary
February 18 at 3:44 p.m., employees at a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington witnessed a male Hispanic suspect with a tattoo on his neck enter a locked vehicle in the business parking lot. The suspect fled in a gold, 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
February 18 at 3:50 p.m., two suspicious vehicles were reported in the 700 block of E. Royal Oaks, possibly involved in drug activity. Officers arrived and located the two vehicles. One vehicle was found to be a reported stolen vehicle from Upland. The vehicle was recovered and the investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle
February 18 at 5:11 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Sherman. The victim reported his green, 2000 Honda Civic had been stolen sometime between 12:00 and 5:10 p.m. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Robbery
February 18 at 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 100 block of W. Huntington. A male suspect entered the location wearing a grey and green hooded sweatshirt and revealed a black handgun in his waistband. He demanded money from the cash register, which the employee gave to him, placing it in a Walmart bag. The suspect then fled the location. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 18 at 8:11 p.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that had just occurred. The suspect concealed items on his person and exited the store. An officer responded and detained the suspect nearby. The stolen property was recovered and the suspect was arrested.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
February 18 at 10:51 p.m., a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day from the 900 block of W. Walnut was recovered in Upland by the Upland Police Department. A Monrovia officer responded to Upland to process the vehicle for fingerprints. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
February 19 at 7:46 a.m., a battery incident was reported in the 500 block of Cloverleaf Drive. The investigation revealed that a boyfriend and girlfriend were in a verbal argument that turned physical. The female struck her live-in boyfriend with a broom. The male complained of pain to his hand. The female was arrested for domestic battery.
Felony Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 19 at 3:51 p.m., the victim driver was traveling west on Huntington and came to a stop at Mayflower. The suspect rear-ended the victim's vehicle and then fled the area. The victim and a passenger complained of neck pain. The investigation is continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment