Monrovia Police: Man Shot At, Suspects Arrested; Multiple Vehicle Burglaries; Boyfriend Shoves Girlfriend; Burglary Pursuit - Two Arrested; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 9-12. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Shooting Incident – Suspects Arrested
February 9 at 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 100 block of Los Angeles. The victim was sitting in his vehicle waiting on a family member who was inside a residence when two suspects approached him and brandished a firearm. When the victim tried to flee in his vehicle, one of the suspects began firing rounds toward him. The victim was not hit. Responding officers searched the area and located both suspects. The victim positively identified the suspects and both were arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglaries
On February 9 in the evening, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported to police. Four vehicles were burglarized in the 800 to 900 blocks of W. Huntington and two in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. In all but one of the incidents, the windows were smashed and items left in the vehicles were taken. In the one incident, it appears that someone attempted to use a window punch and damaged the window, but it did not shatter. The investigations are continuing.
Theft of Mail
February 10 at 8:58 a.m., a theft of mail from a residence in the 900 block of Norumbega was reported to police. The mail was taken from the mailbox the day prior. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
February 10 at 6:30 p.m., a petty theft was reported in the 1800 block of S. Tenth Avenue. A package was taken from the mailbox on the porch of the residence. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
February 10 at 9:15 a.m., a female and male subject were involved in an argument in a business parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington in a vehicle. The subjects are boyfriend and girlfriend. The male suspect pulled the female out of the vehicle by her arms and pushed her in the chest. The female victim fell to the ground and hit her head. The suspect fled the area in the vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, but he was not located. A wanted person’s entry was made into the law enforcement database for the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 10:39 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called to report her daughter had broken into her residence. The resident had previously completed a no trespassing order for her daughter. Officers arrived at the location and contacted the daughter inside the home. She was arrested for trespassing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 11:48 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations on Myrtle at Railroad. The occupants of the vehicle were identified and field interview cards were completed as two of the occupants were documented gang members. One of them was found to have a bench warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 2:50 p.m., officers on patrol saw a subject they knew had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was detained and the warrant was confirmed. The subject was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
February 11 at 4:15 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 800 block of E. Foothill that had occurred on February 9. The victim reported that the rear door to her home had been pried open. There was no loss. The investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 5:00 p.m., an injury traffic collision occurred at Colorado and Magnolia. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. One party failed to stop for the stop sign at Colorado and Magnolia, causing the collision. The vehicle then fled the scene and was followed by the victim. The suspect eventually stopped several blocks away. The victim suffered minor complaint of pain injuries. Officers determined the suspect was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Medical Assist / Negligent Discharge of a Firearm
February 11 at 8:28 p.m., an officer responded to a medical assist in the 200 block of E. Olive. A male adult was teaching his adult daughter gun safety and discharged the weapon, shooting himself in the hand. A verified complaint will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for negligent discharge of a firearm.
Speeding / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
February 11 at 10:13 p.m., the Foothill Air Support Team helicopter observed two vehicles racing at a high rate of speed and contacted police. Officers responded and were able to locate one of the vehicles involved. The driver was cited for speeding and a passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Assault / Suspicious Circumstances
February 11 at 11:21 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pomona Avenue regarding subjects causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the area. An ambulance driver pointed out one vehicle and it was stopped for investigation. The driver was found to have a laceration on his head. One of the passengers was passed out and had a head injury and a second passenger possibly had a broken leg. The subjects stated they were assaulted on Pomona Avenue by a group of people, but would not provide any other information and were uncooperative with the officers. The subjects were taken to the hospital for treatment. Through further investigation, it was learned that the subjects were involved in a fight. They said they were assaulted by multiple subjects outside of a party at a residence on Pomona that they were attending. They said they did not know who the suspects were or why they assaulted them.
An officer made contact with the residents at the location of the party. The residents told the officers the three victims were not invited to the party and were asked to leave. They said the subjects left the location, but were confronted outside on the street by unknown subjects, who were also not invited to the party, and an altercation occurred. The residents did not know who any of the subjects were and were not able to provide any possible suspect information. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 12:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Canyon and Palm regarding a female victim who was thrown on the ground by a male suspect. Officers arrived and located a female with visible injuries. The male suspect was arrested and taken into custody for domestic violence.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 4:05 p.m., two suspicious subjects were reported in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. An officer arrived and contacted the subjects. One of the subjects was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody for the warrants.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 8:34 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Wildrose regarding a subject walking in and out of traffic and yelling at people. An officer arrived and located the subject in the 200 block of S. Mountain. The subject had a bloody lip and appeared intoxicated. Further investigation revealed he was fighting with family members and a computer check revealed he was wanted by San Dimas Sheriff’s Department for felony battery. The subject was arrested and San Dimas Sheriff’s deputies responded to take custody of the suspect.
Burglary Pursuit – Suspects Arrested
February 13 at 3:55 a.m., an officer responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. As he entered the parking lot, he saw a silver Toyota Camry with paper plates attempting to flee the location at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects failed to yield and the officer went in pursuit. The vehicle headed east on Huntington, left onto Mayflower, and turned right onto Chestnut, where the suspects jumped out and ran from the vehicle in the 400 block of W. Chestnut. Neighboring agencies responded to assist in the search for the suspects. Two suspects were located and arrested, the third was not located. Further Investigation revealed that two businesses in the 600 block of W. Huntington were broken into and the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen from the city of Colton.
