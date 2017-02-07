News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Serious Crime Up Almost 20% in Monrovia - 100% Jump in Rape and Attempted Rape; Homeless Squad; Gender-Free Bathrooms; Etc.
In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/U1npou ), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Serious crime was up almost 20% in Monrovia last year. There were 893 serious (Part 1) crimes, compared to 750 in 2015. That means 143 more victims. Part 1 crimes include murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft, and arson. Plus:
- 120 more larceny incidents, a 24% increase.
- 29 more burglary and attempted burglary incidents, a 28% increase.
- 11 more assault incidents, a 50% increase.
- 4 more rape and attempted rape incidents, a 100% increase.
There are similar and even greater increases throughout the state. Law enforcement officials attribute it to the passage of Assembly Bill 109, Proposition 47, and Proposition 57. The city is coming up with ways to address the issue. Chi adds: "As these strategies are developed, we would continue to urge that all residents stay vigilant."
~ Monrovia has been awarded $65,000 in grants to establish a two-person "homeless response squad" (two officers who will work five hours a week on homeless issues), and another $40,000 to train officers to work with a mental health clinician in dealing with homeless issues.
~ The city is replacing big water valves ($39,480)on February 8. Chi said "there will be no water service delivery disruption during this time, and water customers should see no impact whatsoever during our work."
~ Two elections coming up: A special LA County Election on March 7 to consider a .25% sales tax increase to raise money for homeless services; and the Monrovia municipal election. Contested positions in the local election are for Mayor, you get your choice between incumbent Tom Adams and challenger Mark Harris; and for City Counil you get to vote for two of the following: challenger Clifford DeCosta, incumbent Larry Spicer, and incumbent Alexander Blackburn.
~ To comply with state law, the city will be transforming two bathrooms at City Hall to be for any gender. Men's and women's bathrooms are now apparently illegal for government facilities.
~ Yermo is interested in buying tworeserve fire engines for $50,000. Monrovia has wanted to sell them.
~ City staff worked with Monrovia Youth Baseball League to prepare the baseball field at Recreation Park for the league's Opening Day activities, on Saturday, Feb. 25. Pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
- Brad Haugaard
We are already one of the highest taxed people in the country... lets just pile on some more sales tax.ReplyDelete