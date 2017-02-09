News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Threats With a Knife; Elder Abuse; Lexus Window Smashed; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 6-8. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 360 service events, resulting in 68 investigations.
Attempt Burglary
February 6 at 7:37 a.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of E. Chestnut called police to report an attempt burglary at the business. Someone had tampered with the chain link fence that encloses his compressor and the rear door of his business. The suspect pried the chain link fence open and attempted to pry open the rear door, but was unsuccessful and there was no loss. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 10:41 a.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. A suspect entered the store, selected merchandise from the shelf and attempted to make a fraudulent return of the stolen merchandise. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 11:58 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia Avenue called police to report her daughter was trespassing on her property. The investigation revealed the suspect was served with a valid no trespassing order and had gained entry into the property by unknown means. She was located inside the location in violation of the order and was arrested.
Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 3:30 p.m., during a follow up investigation of a reported elder abuse incident, the suspect was contacted and interviewed. The suspect admitted to taking checks and cashing them from her elderly family member’s bank account, totaling over $3000. The suspect was arrested and is being held pending her court appearance.
Commercial Burglary
February 7 at 6:04 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 100 block of E. Chestnut Avenue. The suspect gained entry into the building by forcing open the rear door. A laptop and hand drill were taken. The investigation is continuing.
Assault With a Deadly Weapon / Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
February 7 at 11:49 p.m., officers were dispatched on the report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. The suspect entered the business and approached an employee. He pointed a knife at the employee and made terrorist threats, saying he wanted to kill her. The suspect moved toward the employee in a threatening manner and then fled on foot. Officers searched the area and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Vehicle Burglary
February 7 at 7:38 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim parked his 2015 Lexus in the parking lot and went into the business. When he returned to the vehicle, he noticed his window had been smashed. Surveillance video shows two suspects arriving in a black Jeep Cherokee. One of the suspects was seen in the video breaking the driver's side window and the two suspects flee when the alarm on the vehicle sounds. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 7 at 7:52 p.m., dispatch received a report of an alarm activation at a residence in the 200 block of Terrace View. Officers arrived and did not see any vehicles leaving the property. Further investigation revealed the side and rear door to the residence were both forced open. Officers searched the residence, but no suspects were found. It appears the suspects ransacked the home and were inside for some time before setting off the alarm. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 8 at 10:16 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of Terrace View. The back door had been forced open and the home had been ransacked. The loss could not be determined until the homeowners could inventory the location. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 8 at 11:33 a.m., the victim of a grand theft called police to report her son had stolen her vehicle, a 2011 Mercedes C300 from the 1000 block of E. Huntington. Attempts were made to contact the suspect with no results. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery / Possession of Loaded Firearm – Suspects Arrested
February 8 at 4:35 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle traveling north on Myrtle at Chestnut. The vehicle was stopped on Foothill and two occupants were arrested. A loaded firearm was discovered inside the center console of the vehicle. The suspects are being held until their court appearance.
