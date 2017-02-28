Police Make Arrests in Burglary Cases; You Can Help Form Parks Plan; Faster Library Internet Speed; Etc.

In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/kVaagb ), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ Monrovia police made arrests in the burglary of Party City, and more arrests in a burglary of Smash Burger restaurant.
~ The city would like your opinion to help in developing a master plan for its parks. You can take the survey here: https://goo.gl/kxNIcQ
~ The black barriers you see on the Huntington Drive medians show contractors where the roots of healthy tree roots so they aren't damaged as workers replant the medians with less thirsty plants.
~ During the recent rains "our community was for the most part not heavily impacted," but the city is going to see if the state and federal government will reimburse it for what costs it did incur.
~ Speaking of which, the rain did cause ruts in some of its mountain trails. Be careful hiking and biking in those areas.
~ The library hopes to make the speed of its Internet connection ten times faster, from 100 MGps to 1 GBps.
~ Monrovia is looking for bids from qualified companies to run the Monrovia Transit program, designed primarily to help seniors get around. In fiscal year 2015/16 it provided nearly 50,000 trips.
~ Monrovia Public Library Librarian Annette Simpson was honored by Wild Rose Elementary at its Founder's Day assembly for her service to the community. She created many fun and educational programs and visited schools to encourage kids to love reading.
~ Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills will host a "Youth of the Year" event on March 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Monrovia. The award recognizes club members who, with the help of their club, have met obstacles head-on and, despite the odds, have given back to their club and community.
