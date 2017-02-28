Golden Streets Takes Place Sunday

On the one year anniversary of the opening of the Gold Line from Pasadena to Azusa, Bike SGV and Los Angeles County Metro will be hosting 626 Golden Streets, an open streets event spanning seven cities in the San Gabriel Valley where more than 17 miles of roadways will be closed off from automobiles to allow for people to walk, bike, jog, skate and more. The route, between South Pasadena and Azusa, will connect with the newest Gold Line stations in Arcadia, Monrovia, Duarte, Irwindale and Azusa.
Foothill Gold Line staff will be hosting a booth near the Azusa Downtown station. Stop by and say hi or to ask any questions you may have about the Glendora to Montclair extension.
626 Golden Streets takes place this Sunday, March 5, 2017, from 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information on the event, including the route, visit www.626goldenstreets.com.
Source: Press release
- Brad Haugaard
