News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Senator's Bill Would Require Monrovia Schools to Start Later In the Day
State Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, has introduced Senate Bill 328, which would apparently affect Monrovia schools. It would require California school districts to start their middle and high school days no earlier than 8:30 a.m. A press release from Portantino's office says the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that time and says that the time change would increase attendance rates, raise grades, scores, student attention, and reduce car accidents, disciplinary actions, and cut down on students sleeping through lectures. I checked and it appears Monrovia High School begins its Period 0 at 7 a.m. and its Period 1 at 8 a.m. https://goo.gl/3SO6t1
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment