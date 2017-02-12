News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Oke Poke Restaurant Now Open


 
Now open in the Pavilion shopping center at Foothill and Myrtle. Poke is raw fish with sauce and toppings on rice or noodles. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)